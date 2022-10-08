Stanbic IBTC: Your One-Stop Shop

It is so much easier and fun when you can carry out all of your transactions or satisfy your financial needs with one application.

It is one of the companies that has financially included millions of Nigerians through its services, even through its app.

Stanbic IBTC’s app is a dream come through, it is a one-stop shop.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, or simply Stanbic IBTC, is a Nigerian financial holding company with subsidiaries in banking, stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, investor services, pension management, trustees, and life insurance.

Through the app you have most of its financial services, what this means is that most of the services provided are fitted into one app.

Imagine opening different apps just to carry out a transaction, stressful right?

With Stanbic IBTC’s mobile app you can carry out all the transactions needed, especially if you are using not just their bank.

Remember it has subsidiaries in banking, stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, investor services, pension management, trustees, and life insurance.

What more could you lack?

In other words, they aim to provide all the financial needs you might have.

Stanbic IBTC is the trusted shop that you buy all of your things and get your advice from. You can easily move your money from your bank account to your pension account, invest your funds and buy insurance.

The weekend is upon us, as you are balling and spending cash, make sure you think about how you can invest.

As well as the organization that can see to your financial needs.