Stanbic IBTC Urges Nigerians To Be Wary Of Covid-19 Related Scams

With the growing adoption of digital channels, and with more people practicing social distancing, due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holding PLC, has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant for online scams related to Covid-19.

This rapid migration necessitates an understanding and constant review of safe banking habits in the digital age. When banking on digital channels customers should adhere strictly to digital hygiene factors.

Customers are increasingly switching to digital channels to shop, communicate and bank, and cybercriminals may take advantage of the current situation to send emails with malicious attachments, or links, to fraudulent websites, to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities, or causes.

As the banks adapt and improve their anti-fraud technology, fraudsters may employ alternative techniques to deceive people. If they find it harder to hack into banking systems, then their attention may move to an easier target: the customer.

Stanbic IBTC has, on its Social Media platforms, shared tips on how customers can protect themselves online during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is advised that customers exercise caution in handling any email with a Covid-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts, or calls related to Covid-19.

Below are some important precautions to protect yourself online:

Avoid clicking on suspicious links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.

Use trusted sources—such as legitimate, government websites—for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.

Do not reveal personal or financial information in an email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.

Do not log onto your digital banking on public WiFi.

Do not share any links online which do not come from official or reputable sources.

Be wary of spoofed websites that claim to be the legitimate website of an organisation and are set up to mimic the original website.

We recommend that you download and use the Stanbic IBTC mobile banking app rather than using your phone browser to access Internet Banking.

Do not share personal information such as your ID number, bank account details or PIN online. Similarly, do not share it with someone on the telephone.

Do not allow anyone to access your computer remotely. Someone from your bank will never ask you for Remote Access Control to update your information.

Make 100 percent sure that the email you are reading comes from a real company, person or organisation. If you think someone or something is suspicious, trust your intuition and rather practice caution.

Remove emotions when working online. Be measured and responsible when it comes to managing your online profile. Contact your bank immediately if you think you have been compromised.

There is a growing number of scams online. If you receive a suspicious email containing links, immediately forward them to [email protected] for a shutdown.