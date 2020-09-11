Stanbic IBTC Urges Customers With Dormant, Inactive Accounts to Reactivate to Enjoy Exciting Benefits

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has urged customers with dormant and inactive accounts to reactivate them to enjoy fantastic product offerings and exciting benefits.

The financial institution recently launched an account reactivation campaign aimed at giving its customers with dormant accounts the opportunity to enjoy the best financial solutions.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, stated that: “This campaign is another demonstration of our unwavering dedication to serving our esteemed customers better. Their convenience is paramount to us, especially during this period when we know a contracting economy would negatively impact a sizeable number of NigeriansWe believe it is a good time for those who have been away for a while to come back home and take advantage of our improved services and digitised processes.”

Wole noted that Stanbic IBTC customers with dormant accounts can now reactivate their accounts by visiting the bank website stanbicibtc.com and clicking on reactivate.

To reactivate an inactive account, customers can download the Super App on Google Playstore for Android phones, the App Store for iOS phones or from the Stanbic IBTC Bank website and carry out transactions.

Using the “Reactivate” button on the website, dormant accounts can be reactivated, and customers can begin to enjoy improved functionalities while transacting.

Wole Adeniyi said: “Amongst other benefits, the reactivation campaign offers our customers zero charges on all local transactions within the first month of reactivation, free debit card for all account holders and access to their accounts remotely. This campaign extends beyond the need to reignite customers’ spark with the bank; it also displays the possibilities customers can enjoy while being active with us.”