Stanbic IBTC Unveils Fintech Subsidiary Zest

Zest, the Fintech subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, unveiled its brand and key platforms. The event took place at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, with proxy unveil carried out in Port Harcourt, Kano and the FCT.

Zest (formerly Stanbic IBTC Financial Services) started commercial operations in May 2023, functioning primarily as a Payment Service Provider, having received all the relevant regulatory approvals to commence operations. This event themed Universe 1.0 marks the introduction of the brand to the public.

Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr. Basil Omiyi CON, in his opening remarks, noted that Zest was setup to execute a solution-driven, platform orchestration strategy that will serve consumers, businesses, application developers, and other financial services providers. Delivering the keynote address, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, afﬁrmed that Zest as the group fintech subsidiary, would be the epicenter of solutions delivery, new partnerships, and better experiences in the area of payments and customized solutions delivery.

Addressing the audience, Stanley Jacob, Chief Executive of Zest further explained the key design principles, which bothers on the delivery of a multi-railed platform strategy that enables businesses to collect payments in any form that the customer wants to pay, human centered design, growth powered by e-Commerce and operational excellence. He concluded by saying “when you use our platforms, we want you to experience better – better with payments, better with integrations and better with selling”, aligning with the brand tagline ‘Go for Better’.

The hybrid event focused on unveiling the Zest brand, showcasing its identity and culture through various touchpoints. Highlight of the event was a commerce experience where guests and shoppers had first-hand experience of the e-Commerce platforms.