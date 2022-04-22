fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Stanbic IBTC Trustees To Aid Seamless Transfer of Assets

April 22, 20220131
Private Sector Activity Growth Slows In March, But Remains Solid

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reiterated that setting up a Trust with the organisation ensures the seamless transfer of assets and reduces the challenges associated with assets transfer.

The services accessible to clients of Stanbic IBTC Trustees include Facility Agent, which ensures seamless disbursement and repayments in club lending arrangements while ensuring all other loan conditions stand.

These conditions are Security Trustee, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold in trust the security for a loan while also monitoring the assessed value of such security against loan exposure.  

Stanbic IBTC Escrow Agent allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold funds and documents in escrow for the transacting parties.

Others are Public Trust, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee to state government bonds and mutual funds under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and Trust Scheme, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee in personalised Trust arrangements to meet specific needs.   

Furthermore, the organisation has an Estate Planning bouquet that encompasses asset acquisition, asset management, and asset transfer, and it is structured using tools such as Wills and Trusts.

Amongst them is the Stanbic IBTC Educational Trust (SET) which assists parents and guardians in providing quality education for their children and wards. Through the service, parents have an opportunity to make contributions towards funding the education of their children–whether it is primary, secondary, tertiary or even post-graduate education.

In addition, Stanbic IBTC guides in drafting Comprehensive Wills and executing same and acts as Custodian of the Will and Executor of the Estate. Also, the organisation helps with setting up Private Trusts for Clients who require bespoke Estate Planning solutions while low-cost, simplified, ‘off-the-shelf solutions such as the Simple Will, ensure easy access to assets by Beneficiaries after the Testator passes on.

While commenting on the benefits customers stand to gain from Stanbic IBTC Trustees, Charles Omoera, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, noted that the organisation’s Trust solutions are geared at helping individuals run effective businesses with peace of mind and plan their Estates to ensure successful and seamless transfer of assets to their future generation.

“The importance of Estate Planning cannot be over-emphasised. It provides for and protects our loved ones and their interests. Through the use of Wills and Trusts, these interests are protected from obnoxious practices, and family squabbles or financial challenges that may arise after the passing of the Testator are minimised.”

“As an organisation committed to global risk management and world-class corporate governance, Stanbic IBTC Trustees ensures that Clients enjoy unparalleled risk management, based on tried and trusted practices built on its the organisation’s renowned culture of trust, confidentiality and integrity,” he said.

The Stanbic IBTC Trustees’ Chief Executive noted that with the company’s wealth of experience and expertise across developed markets globally, the firm has continued to offer stellar services across different jurisdictions with integrity and transparency.

He noted that Stanbic IBTC Trustees remains committed to providing innovative and customer-focused financial solutions to Nigerians with its sound financial standing.

He urged everyone to visit the company website – www.stanbicibtctrustees.com to learn more about Estate Planning and the available tools, and thereafter sign up to a simple or comprehensive plan that would help them do business with peace of mind and seamlessly transfer their wealth and leave a legacy for their loved ones. 

To sign up, click here

Nigerian Stock Market Maintains Positive Momentum As It Adds N46bn
Related tags :

About Author

Stanbic IBTC Trustees To Aid Seamless Transfer of Assets
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
February 29, 201613350

Commercial Banks To Return Excess Charges On N50 Stamp Duty

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations have revealed that Nigerian Banks may have to make refunds for some of the charges as the guideline, and modalities for the N50 stamp duty is
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 26, 20180291

World Stocks Index Tumbles by 0.3% Over Trade Concerns

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World stocks crashed on Monday, June 25, weighed down by worries over a worsening trade dispute between the United States and other major economies, while o
Read More
Buhari NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
April 30, 20163330

Cosmopolitan Task Force To Patrol Gulf of Guinea – Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari, during an audience with the French Minister of Defense, Jean-Yves Le Drian, yesterday, said that a multinational task force will
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.