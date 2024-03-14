Stanbic IBTC Transforms Education Landscape With Adoption Of Four Schools

Stanbic IBTC Adopt A School Borno Project

L-R: Dr. Umar Goni, Education Secretary Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Prof. Bulama Kagu, Executive Chairman SUBEB Borno State,  Alhaji Usman Muhammad Eya, Representative of Chairman Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi OFR, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Holdings,  Mohammed Habibi Indimi, Representative of Chairman Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Alhaji Dr. Abubukar Tijjani, Special Adviser to  Borno State Governor on Education, and Alhaji Bunu Monguno, Former  Executive Secretary of the Borno State Agency for. Coordination of Sustainable Development and Humanitarian at the handover of the Mala Kachallah Model School Maiduguri to the Borno State Government  as part of Stanbic IBTC Holding’s Adopt A School Project

CBN Allocates N100 Billion Worth of Fertilisers to Boost Food Production

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here