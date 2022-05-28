Stanbic IBTC To Empower Women At WIMBIZ 2022 Roundtable Session

May 28, 2022 107

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group would be sponsoring the June 2022 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Roundtable Session.

The theme of the roundtable session would be “The Woman and Her Money: Empowerment through Business, Trusts, Private Banking, StockBroking, and Insurance”, which would provide women with insights into the secrets of wealth management, investment, and savings.

The event, to be held on Thursday 09 June, 2022, would facilitate enlightening conversations on various challenges faced by female-owned businesses, the importance of trust, saving and making the right investment decisions, while examining the Nigerian stock market and identifying how women entrepreneurs can take advantage of the market.

Speakers at the conference would include Bunmi Olarinoye, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, Ibiyemi Mezu, Executive Director, Business Development – Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, Emi Agaba-Oloja, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, Bisola Fasade, Head, Affluent Clients – Stanbic IBTC Bank, and Remilekun Ishola, Team Lead, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank.

They would be elucidating the various challenges faced by women, especially as business owners. These grounded business leaders would also proffer financial tools needed to overcome these challenges.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, highlighted on the rationale for sponsoring the conference. He noted that the session aimed to drive financial education and women empowerment, and equip attendees with the know-how of running successful businesses.

“As an organisation, Stanbic IBTC recognises and acknowledges the critical role of women in the society. With economic empowerment being one of our core CSI pillars, economic growth and development remain important to us.

“The WIMBIZ June, 2022 Roundtable Session underscores the organisation’s commitment to empowering women by providing the platforms and opportunities for them to thrive,” Demola said.

“Attendees will be exposed to the skills required in making smart investment decisions in buying stocks, setting up trust accounts, insurance brokerage, and acquisition of wealth through savings.

“The roundtable session will also enlighten attendees on how best to explore the Nigerian and international stock market to their advantage” he added.

Busola Jejelowo, Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, acknowledged the courage and resilience of the Nigerian woman.

She noted that the WIMBIZ Roundtable Session sponsored by Stanbic IBTC would strengthen women’s position by providing an avenue for networking opportunities as well as avail them pragmatic financial solutions needed to upscale their businesses.

She stated that Stanbic IBTC would continue to provide opportunities for women to attain their full potential in their various enterprises.

“As a gender-friendly organisation that has many initiatives and innovative solutions targeted at empowering female entrepreneurs, we believe that sponsoring the WIMBIZ Roundtable Session further reiterates our commitment to women empowerment and development, and we urge every winning woman to join the conversation as it promises to be informative” Busola added.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is an end-to-end financial services organisation, committed to enabling dreams and driving growth for the Nigerian woman.

Click here to register for the event!