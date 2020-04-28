Stanbic IBTC Supports Efforts Of Lagos State Government To Improve Workforce

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has urged workers to embrace the new normal and be mentally active during the COVID-19 lockdown. Olufunke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, made this known at the Evolution Webinar Series organized by Lagos State Government for its workforce.

The webinar, themed: “Evolution Series: A New Generation of Public Service”, was designed to further expand the horizons of civil servants as they continue to observe the stay-at-home directive of the Federal Government.

Amobi revealed that new behaviours, new technologies, the millennial workforce, mobility and globalisation are the new trends shaping the world of work. Hence, workers must embrace these new realities to be more efficient in doing their work.

In her presentation titled: “Current Trends in the World of Work and Workplace”, she disclosed that there are three products that define the quality of every type of work, which are, the Work, the Worker and the Workplace.

Lauding the efforts of the Lagos State Government, she said: “The introduction of this kind of programme and policy into the Public Service affirms our readiness to align with current trends in the world.” She further encouraged civil servants and other employees to embrace the digitalisation of work and the workplace, as those who do so will not only survive but thrive.

Amobi urged the Lagos State Government to invest more in new digital activity for its workforce. She also urged participants not to rely solely on their employers to acquire knowledge, but to exploit different opportunities for free online courses, to develop their digital literacy skills.

In her remarks, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, Honourable Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, said the online training programme was designed to enhance capacity development of the workforce as well as sharpen their skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She revealed that online training is part of the government’s initiatives to continually improve the staff as they remain at home to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.