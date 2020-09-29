Stanbic IBTC Supports Educational Institutions With School Loans

September 29, 2020 37

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has introduced a School Loan product for private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, to enable them meet their short-term financial requirements.

After several months of physical and economic disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are gearing up for proper resumption to contribute meaningfully towards national development continually. One of the apparent effects of the pandemic on the educational sector is the inadequacy of funds.

The Stanbic IBTC School loan is available to privately owned schools for the establishment, expansion or upgrade of primary and specialised facilities. It can also be used for short term working capital requirements.

Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said “The School loan product is designed to support institutions which have been in operation for at least five years. We understand the current financial situation of the country, especially the effect of the pandemic, which has disrupted plans and processes.”

“Stanbic IBTC will continue to provide solutions aimed at mitigating the effect of the pandemic on both individuals and organisations,” he added.

Remy further reiterated that the School loan product is not restricted to the pandemic period as institutions can always apply for it. The tenor of the loan ranges from 90 days to 48 months, and the minimum applicable loan is N1 million.

For further information, visit the Stanbic IBTC Bank website or any of the Bank’s branches nationwide. Terms and Conditions apply.