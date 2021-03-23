Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Wins 2020 Best Broker Award

March 23, 2021 78

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been awarded the 2020 Best Brokerage House by The European, a UK-based business magazine.

The awards, organised by The European, recognises organisations for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields. These businesses are deemed to have weathered the storm and boosted various sectors of the economies where they operate.

Titi Ogungbesan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, while commenting on the award, described it as a recognition of the firm’s excellent service delivery to its esteemed customers.

“We are delighted to have won the 2020 Best Brokerage House in Nigeria Award, organised by The European. This further validates our unparalleled service delivery and the confidence reposed in us by our private and institutional investors. The award is also proof of our dedication to service and commitment of our employees” Titi said.

With several years of stockbroking experience, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers has been the number one stockbroking house in Nigeria for over a decade with the highest value of transaction executed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), while also acting as the lead broker to several major primary market transactions in Nigeria.

In January 2021, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers topped the list of top stockbroking firms in Nigeria, having traded in stocks valued at N21.66 billion, representing 9.28 percent of the total recorded stocks trades according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Broker Performance Report. Within the same period, the company traded over 2.58 billion units of shares, representing 9.41 per cent of the total volume of shares traded on the exchange.

Also in February 2021, the stockbroking firm traded the highest value of shares amongst capital market operators, worth N24.28 billion, representing 11.19 per cent of the total value of traded stocks.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers’ Chief Executive pledged the company’s commitment to continue upholding its high standard of service delivery and transparency while also providing bespoke services to its customers with the support of its experienced professionals.

The emergence of the firm as the leading stockbroker in Nigeria as recognised by The European is a testament to Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers’ consistent push for excellence and innovative solutions.

Titi celebrated the firm’s esteemed customers for the trust and confidence reposed in the organisation, assuring them of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers unwavering commitment in pushing the frontiers of Nigeria’s capital market.