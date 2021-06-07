Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Trains Prospective Investors

June 7, 2021 91

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently held a webinar themed “Investing in the Stock Market for Beginners”.

The webinar, which was held virtually via the Bank’s Blue Talks platform, had Deji Aluko, Head, Sales Trading at Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, enlightening the audience on the basics of investing in stocks.

Addressing the importance of understanding stockbroking, Deji advised beginners to take advantage of informative platforms to learn and research before trading in stocks, citing Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers’ website and the Stanbic IBTC Mobile app as examples of such platforms.

Deji described the stock market as a platform where shares and related securities are traded while stockbroking is primarily a service that allows retail and institutional investors to buy and sell equities, debts, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

While speaking about how Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers leverages technology to scale, Deji explained that the evolving nature of the market requires the firm to be innovative in its products and service offerings in order to maintain its leading position in the industry.

“Customers can use our e-trader online platform to buy and sell shares. Our stockbroking app which can be accessed via the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App is one major way we have been able to leverage technology to meet the needs of our customers. Beyond buying and selling of shares, our value-added services are numerous”, she added.

Various stock products and service offerings were highlighted in the course of the webinar including equities, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), fixed income securities (FGN Retail Savings Bonds and Corporate Bonds), inter-member transfers, portfolio valuation, registrars services, and share transmission, among others.

Speaking specifically on the benefits of equities and bonds to potential investors, Deji explained the gains and risks involved but highlighted the need for every individual to make investment decisions based on their risk appetite.

Further highlighting the benefits involved in investing in stocks, Deji listed capital appreciation, long-term growth, diversification, equity shareholder privilege, corporate actions, collateral, predictable income stream, and capital preservation, among others, as reasons to take advantage of trading in the stock market.”

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers has since developed a robust web-based and user-friendly trading portal designed to give customers an engaging feel of trading and portfolio management. Services available on the portal include trading, live market view, portfolio review, cash withdrawals, and stock statements.

The webinar, aimed at helping beginners understand how the stock market works, is one of many avenues through which Stanbic IBTC educates and engages customers, stakeholders, and the public, as it remains committed to empowering all who are interested with the requisite knowledge needed to make informed investment decisions. You can watch the full video here.