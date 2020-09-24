Stanbic IBTC, Standard Bank, Listed Among Top African Corporate Brands on LinkedIn

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and its parent company, Standard Bank, have emerged amongst the top winners of the 2020 Tech Times’ Africa LinkedIn Corporate Brand Awards.

The Stanbic IBTC Group emerged second position in the category, with total votes of 3,515, out of 24 firms nominated for the award. Standard Bank placed fourth 2,494 votes.

Nominations for this award opened to the public on July 1, 2020 and closed on July 14. Shortlisted nominees were announced on August 24 while voting commenced immediately. Voting ended on September 8, 2020.

The Corporate Brand Awards was instituted by Tech Times’ Africa, an online platform for leading technology, innovation and startup stories.

Expressing his delight on the awards, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle said that both Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Standard Bank had been deliberate and consistent in making a remarkable impact in Africa’s financial sector.

“Our sincere appreciation goes to the organisers of the Africa Corporate Brands Awards and to every member of the public who voted. This is a reflection of the high level of trust and confidence that the public has reposed on us,” he added.

Dr Sogunle further said that Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC would remain relentless in portraying the organisation as one of the most influential corporate brands in Africa.

He stated: “Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Standard Bank have relentlessly contributed to driving the growth and development of the African financial ecosystem. These awards affirm our efforts, and we are encouraged to raise the bar continually.”

The Africa Corporate Brand Award is designed to identify and recognise outstanding companies. It also projects their achievements and impacts on African society and the world at large.