Stanbic IBTC Set To Reward Successful UTME Students With Scholarship Awards

September 7, 2021 104

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has called for applications for its 2021/2022 scholarship programme.

The Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme has been held for the second year running and is geared towards encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates. Students who participated in the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have gained admission into any of the tertiary institutions in the country can apply for the 2021/2022 scholarship programme.

The scholarship scheme, which is valued at ₦40,000,000, is structured to cater for academic expenses across a period of four years and will be disbursed to each successful applicant in tranches of ₦100,000 per academic session.

Disbursements from the second year will be dependent on the maintenance of a minimum of a second-class upper CGPA and good conduct of the beneficiary student as referenced by the university.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, commented, “the financial institution recognises and appreciates the importance of education and its impact on the lives of Nigerian youths”. He affirmed that the firm would continue to support the dreams and aspirations of youths through its various educational programmes.

“Education plays a critical role in societal development as it empowers and encourages Nigerian youths to prepare for the future while navigating current challenges. It is an important recipe for the growth and development of any organisation or nation, thus forming the rationale for the implementation of the Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme,” he said.

Stanbic IBTC has continued to demonstrate that education is one of the core pillars in its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives and has reflected this stance in its various activities.

“Over the years, we have demonstrated our commitment to support the future leaders of Nigeria through various plans. We are resolute in this course to enable our youths to showcase their innate potentials and talents.

The Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme, which is in its second year, is a reaffirmation of our pledge towards actualising the dreams and educational aspirations of the Nigerian child”, Demola stated.

The criteria for selection include a minimum score of 250 in the 2021 UTME and a letter of admission into a Nigerian university issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board or the university.

Upon completing the scholarship application review process, only 100 successful applicants will be offered the scholarship.

Intending participants can apply for the programme through the Stanbic IBTC website or via its social media platforms.