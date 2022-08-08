Stanbic IBTC Set To Host 2022 Africa-China Trade Expo

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, would host the 2022 Stanbic IBTC Africa China Trade Expo as part of its efforts at promoting trans-regional trade and development between Nigeria and China. The trade expo would feature a panel discussion, masterclasses on trade, a presentation on the Stanbic IBTC Africa China Trade Solutions and a fully virtual exhibition.

The two-day hybrid conference and exhibition-themed “Synergy For Growth’ is slated for 10 and 11 August 2022, and is geared at providing insights and opportunities for participants. The event would serve as an avenue to showcase Nigerian and Chinese exhibitors, and would as well provide opportunities to build relationships within the trade community.

The physical conference is planned to feature keynote speeches and panel discussions by highly experienced subject matter experts and thought leaders in relevant industries and would be an opportunity for exporters and importers to engage and create a marketplace experience.

Speakers slated for the event include Philip Myburgh, Head, Pan-African China Banking, Standard Bank Group; and Ade Otukomaya, Head, Africa China Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank. Others are Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank; and Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

The panel discussion, with the theme ‘Promoting Export Activities through Synergy’, would have Samuel Oyeyipo, Deputy Director and Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, South West Regional Office, Lagos; Luthando Vuda, Head, Africa China Trade in Business and Commercial Clients, Standard Bank Group; Jane He, Business Manager, Pan Africa China Banking, Business and Commercial Clients, Standard Bank Group, Fola Abimbola, Analyst, Senior, Frontier Africa Equity Research Stanbic IBTC; and Victor Ayemere, Chief Executive, Zeenab Foods Limited, Operators of the Nigeria Export Trade House China/Far East Region as panellists.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, spoke on the rationale for the conference. He highlighted that the Stanbic IBTC Africa-ChinaTrade Expo hybrid Conference and Exhibition would be geared at showcasing Nigeria and China trade opportunities while emphasizing the role of Stanbic IBTC in facilitating inter-regional trade.

“China is Africa’s biggest trading partner by far and can foster strong trade routes and economies of scale, offering an incredible opportunity to do more than just import goods. With the emphasis on building strong synergy and relationship between China and Nigeria, the Stanbic IBTC Africa-China Trade Expo is expected to provide insights into Nigeria and China trade relations and the role of Stanbic IBTC as a facilitator of inter-regional trade, as well as provide advisory services, allowing trade partners access and unlock the opportunities in Nigeria-China trade,” Demola said.

“The topics for discourse at the two-day hybrid conference and exhibition would centre on building synergy between Nigeria and China’s economies, building synergy between government agencies and driving export activities through policies and initiatives. Other topics would include building export activities in partnership with Stanbic IBTC and promoting competitive advantage for enhancing export.”

“The exhibition would also showcase vendors who export from Nigeria to China and vice versa, spanning across agriculture, manufacturing, equipment, processing and packaging firms,” Demola added.

The Chief Executive noted that through its Africa China Trade Solution (ACTS) and other networks of relations between Africa and China, the financial service provider continued to facilitate economic trade and development between Africa and the Asian country.

Stanbic IBTC’s trade solutions such as Stanbic IBTC Africa China Trade Solutions (ACTS) continued to enable settlement of international transactions and mitigation of payment risk while providing regional solutions such as issuance of payment guarantees and letters of credit to Nigerian exporters.