Stanbic IBTC Rewards More Nigerians With Cash Prizes At Monthly Draws

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded more customers in its ongoing Reward4Saving Promo Season 2, with 70 Nigerians from different regions winning ₦100,000 each in its monthly draws, which held recently in Lagos State.

The Reward4Saving promo is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prizes monthly and the second season aims to give out ₦156 million to almost 900 Nigerians within a 12-month period. The goal of the campaign is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture among Nigerians and is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of ₦10,000 monthly.

Speaking at the August live draw where various 70 individuals were rewarded, Omiyi Eromosele, Head, Consumer Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that customers who qualify to participate in the monthly draws, also stand a chance of winning ₦1 million in the quarterly draws.

On his part, Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Main Markets Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank noted that the promo is the bank’s way of giving back and empowering its loyal customers. He said, “to deliver on our promise to continually reward our customers for their loyalty, we have created this platform which will run till March 2023, and have so far given away ₦42 million to deserving savers”.

Emmanuel further encouraged customers to continue to top up their savings accounts in multiples of ₦10,000 monthly to increase their chances of winning, while prospective customers should download the Stanbic IBTC Super App, visit the web portal or any Stanbic IBTC bank branch or @ease banking agent to open an account, or an e-wallet and start saving immediately.

Stanbic IBTC reiterated its committed to giving its customers more value and more details of the promo can be found on the company website www.stanbicibtcbank.com.