Stanbic IBTC Rewards Customers For Saving

As part of its commitment to promoting a savings lifestyle, Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a savings campaign. This campaign is to reward its customers for opening and depositing funds in their accounts.

The savings campaign seeks to encourage customers to develop a habit of saving for rainy days while also reminding customers to take advantage of the Bank’s end-to-end digital onboarding and banking experience.

The promo will run for three months, and the Bank’s customers stand the chance of winning cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million. To qualify for the promo, the Bank’s existing customers are required to make a new deposit of ₦5,000 or ₦10,000, while new customers are required to open online savings accounts and make a deposit of ₦5,000 or ₦10,000.

Highlighting the importance of having reserve funds to cater to self and family when required, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, described the Stanbic IBTC consumer promo as an avenue to appreciate the organisation’s esteemed clients while also promoting a savings culture.

Wole said, “We are happy to encourage our customers and reward them for taking financial steps required to build up reserve funds, thereby imbibing a savings culture. We also urge them to take advantage of this opportunity to win cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million. All our current and prospective customers need do is make deposits of a minimum of ₦5,000.”

In addition, he urged customers to leverage the Bank’s online account option on the Mobile App and Quick services, as it is quick, safe, convenient, and easy to use.

Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria through its numerous products and services while encouraging a savings culture amongst its customers.