Stanbic IBTC Restates Support For Business, Economic Growth

Stanbic IBTC Bank has restated its commitment to support business growth in 2023 through its array of tailor-made financial solutions.

The end-to-end financial services provider emphasized that it will not relent in its efforts to provide accessible funding for individuals and small, medium, and large-scale enterprises to grow their businesses in the new year, thereby addressing inadequate access to capital through various financing solutions.

Targeted at businesses that need adequate funding to meet the demands of their customers, the innovative solutions provide short, medium and long-term benefits to players across different sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the offerings, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the solutions will facilitate growth for Nigerian businesses. “After the yuletide season, there is the need to re-stock, reposition and restrategise for the new year. As a forward-thinking financial institution, Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of providing affordable and flexible solutions to enterprises in the country.”

Adeniyi described the Blue Blossom initiative as a unique solution for women-owned businesses to achieve their financial aspirations. A Blue Blossom account holder has access to loan facilities with competitive rates, business clinic sessions, and zero current account maintenance (CAM) fees with a minimum account opening balance of N20,000. It also comes with a reduced loan management fees.

They also offer digital collections and payment solutions to receive payments on time and make seamless transactions. According to Adeniyi, “With C’Gate solution, merchants can accept payments via a USSD string, it can also be used on a POS terminal and online payment platform. Payment is effected by the buyer using unique preset merchant codes and concluded with the transaction codes generated by the merchant.

“Similarly, PrimePay is the RAVE payment gateway integrated into a merchant’s existing website, and customers can complete transactions using any of the online payment options enabled. We also offer Payment Gateway Service for businesses to receive card payments directly from their websites. The NQR Payment Solution is a secure QR code-based platform for accepting and making payments for goods and services,” Adeniyi said. “We also have, coming soon, mobile enabled features and upgraded features on our enterprise online platform for our enterprise customers,” he added.

Adeniyi enjoined business owners to leverage these solutions by opening a Business Current Account for day-to-day transactions and take advantage of the financial as well as transactional solutions designed to enable business growth.