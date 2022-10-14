Stanbic IBTC Restates Commitment To Improve Multisectoral Nigerian Businesses

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has expressed its unwavering commitment to improving and supporting Nigerian businesses across all sectors. The organisation said this during the official launch and media briefing to unveil its proposition for businesses of different sizes and across different sectors.

The leading end-to-end financial services provider revealed a bouquet of offerings that cater to businesses in all sectors, locally and internationally. These offerings are innovative financial solutions across the agribusiness, education, engineering, trade, commerce, telecoms, manufacturing, healthcare, maritime, real estate, oil and gas financing, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, principal finance solutions, and equity capital markets, amongst other sectors, and are for businesses of all sizes from SMEs to national and multinational companies operating in these sectors.

The unveiling ceremony showcased the need to partner Nigerian businesses and support them through their challenges and demonstrated the limitless solutions and possibilities via collaboration. The Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, stated that the organisation is repositioning to reflect the Nigerian local and international business scene while creating solutions that address the growth challenges affecting Nigerian businesses.

He said: “We know that some businesses struggle because they think they can grow alone, but the truth is no business can survive without the right partner. We are glad that we are positioned as an experienced financial partner to support business growth”.

The main idea behind our launch is to showcase all the financial solutions, including advisory services that businesses can take advantage of to meet their growth aspirations, especially in the face of the current challenging operating terrain. Stanbic IBTC’s solutions are thoughtfully created to meet the needs of business across diverse sectors.” according to Remy, “one of our solutions, the Africa-China Trade Solution (ACTS), facilitates trade dealings, imports, and exports with China. Our customers in that line of business are covered because it grants African enterprises access to new markets, expands their customer base, and creates a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries and the rest of the Asian continent.”

Speaking on strategic solutions for Corporates, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said “We strive to be a valued and trusted partner to our clients, by offering opportunities and risk management strategies. As a member of the Standard Bank Group, we leverage our 160 years heritage, fit-for-purpose representation outside Africa, and a strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to provide tailored solutions to our clients. We connect our clients to opportunities across Africa and beyond through our proven experience in emerging markets, local insight and our on-the-ground presence in 20 countries in Africa”.

He said, “Our Global Markets team offers a range of trading and risk management solutions across different asset classes in the financial markets, including foreign exchange positions, interest rate protection, and hedges in the Equities and Commodities market. Our Investment Banking team provide a full suite of advisory and financing solutions, from term lending to highly structured and specialised products across the equity and debt capital markets. Our Transactional Products and Services team provides a range of transactional solutions, including cash management, international trade, and custodial and securities services, primarily across Africa. Our Client Coverage team is made up of specialist relationship managers that work to develop clients business and aspirations, and in turn link them to the full capabilities of Stanbic IBTC, and our specialist products. In this way, we provide all the operational support, insight, and personalised services needed to profitably scale the business.”

The TV commercials unveiled during the event spoke to the limitless possibilities of business solutions offered by the organisation to all its clients.

Stanbic IBTC reiterates its dedication to equipping entrepreneurs and businesses with beneficial facilities for their growth and the expansion of the nation’s economy.