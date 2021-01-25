Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment To The growth Of Education In Nigeria

January 25, 2021 15

To commemorate the 2021 International Day of Education, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC reaffirmed its commitment to providing support and ensuring accessible education to the Nigerian child.

The United Nations (UN) proclaimed 24 January as the International Day of Education, to recognise the impact of education in bringing sustainable development across the world. This year’s theme is: “Recover and Revitalise Education for the COVID-19 Generation.”

Stanbic IBTC is keen on positively impacting the education sector to drive national development. With education serving as one of the core pillars of its CSI initiatives, the organisation embark on several initiatives aimed at improving education for the Nigerian child, even in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when many students struggled to keep up with learning during the nationwide lockdown.

One of the giant strides taken by Stanbic IBTC to promote effective learning amid COVID-19 disruptions was the active involvement in empowering the younger generation with financial literacy knowledge through its “New School Money Initiative”.

Wealth certified professionals in the organisation educated preteens and teenagers on how to develop a savings and investment culture through virtual sessions. They shed more light on distinguishng between wants and needs, assets and liabilities, and the importance of making the right financial decisions. These were effectively communicated using simple, relatable videos and illustrations.

Referencing the International Day of Education theme, Stanbic IBTC leverages technological innovations to facilitate the provision of quality education in Nigeria.

Through its CSI initiative, the firm prioritises the refurbishment of dilapidated schools to create a more conducive environment for children to learn. The organisation also supports teachers with better welfare and provides e-libraries, books, computers and other digital tools to aid effective learning for students.

Stanbic IBTC has also continued to demonstrate its commitment to the development of education in Nigeria through its various educational products to secure the future of young Nigerians. Some of the products include the Children Educational Savings Scheme Account (CHESS), Stanbic IBTC Education Trust (SET) investment scheme and BluEdge Savings Account, which offer bespoke financial solutions that support Nigerian parents and guardians with various funding options for their children and wards. In the same vein, the leading end-to-end financial institution empowers young Nigerians to access quality education through its JAMB Scholarship Scheme.

Stanbic IBTC understands the importance of education in shaping the future of the nation and remains committed to providing opportunities that guarantee access to quality education for every Nigerian child.