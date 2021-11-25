Stanbic IBTC Reaffirms Market Dominance At 2021 FMDQ Gold Awards

November 25, 2021 100

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, won six awards at the 2021 FMDQ Gold Awards recently.

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, emerged as the FMDQ FX Market Liquidity Provider of the year, FMDQ OTC FX Futures Bank of the Year and FMDQ Dealing Member of the Year.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, another subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, won the FMDQ Registration Member (Listings) and FMDQ Capital Markets Securities Origination awards. At the same time, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited was named the Most Active Buy-side Participant in the Fixed Income Market of the Year.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, appreciated the organisers for the awards. He noted that Stanbic IBTC had over the years provided unparalleled services and designed products tailored explicitly to meet the needs of its customers.

Demola noted that the awards had spurred the organisation to continue excellent service delivery to its clients. The awards reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to providing world-class financial services to its network of clients, including individual and institutional investors.

Demola said: “The awards attest to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Stanbic IBTC team to the progress of our clients. We are thrilled to be recognised for our achievements in improving the nation’s money market. These awards have a positive impact on our clients and operations. We are well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions for our clients.”

Every year, the Gold Awards acknowledge and recognise the contributions of participants within the FMDQ markets, whose activities have positively and directly impacted the development of the markets.