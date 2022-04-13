Stanbic IBTC Ranks Top 3 In LinkedIn’s Best Places To Work

April 13, 2022 110

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been listed as one of the best places to work in Nigeria by the professional networking social media platform, LinkedIn.

LinkedIn, a social platform that is primarily used for professional networking and career development, conducted research and considered data across several pillars and various industries for the year 2021.

Nigerian companies were selected based on a combination of research and unique member data, with LinkedIn analysing different workplaces where professionals can grow their careers, whilst making positive impacts in the professional world. Stanbic IBTC was listed amongst the top five in the overall rankings.

Speaking on the rankings, Funke Amobi, Regional Head of People and Culture, Standard Bank Group, West Africa, stated that the financial institution is dedicated to enhancing social relationships and improving the general wellbeing of all employees.

She said: “We are honoured to be listed among the best places to work in the nation, by LinkedIn. It is customary for us to encourage and help our people develop to their full potential. All aspects of our work, are interdependent, and we understand that as teams, we can achieve much greater things than as individuals.

“We value teams within and across business units, divisions and entities. We have the highest regard for all people’s dignity. We respect each other and what Stanbic IBTC stands for, which is excellence, driven by innovation.”

“From our exceptional people-centered human resource policies and practices to a robust health insurance and wellbeing programme, we ensure that we encourage a stimulating environment guaranteed to drive high performance.

“Our mentoring programmes and capacity development initiatives provide a thrilling experience that inspires a culture of excellence. We are also an equal opportunity organisation, as we treat all employees, prospective employees fairly and equally regardless of their gender, family status, age, ethnic or national origin, and religious beliefs” she added.

The Regional Head of People and Culture, noted that LinkedIn also measured different organisation’s ability to reward diligent employees with promotions, educational backgrounds of the employees and the educational attainment among employees.

This recognition further showcases the financial institution’s strategic priorities, which is to create a healthy work environment and drive sustainable growth in the labour sector.

Stanbic IBTC is deeply committed to creating positive impacts in the workplace, society and Nigeria as whole.