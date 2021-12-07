Stanbic IBTC Provides Easy Loans for SMEs

December 7, 2021 127

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, recently launched a business-specific facility to assist Small and Medium-scale Enterprises to meet up with the expected surge in patronage during the yuletide season.

The instant loan facility’s features and benefits for SMEs were extensively discussed at a virtual session themed: “SME Loan: Meet Your Short Needs This Festive Season”.

Speaking on the rationale behind the product, Remilekun Ishola, Team Lead, Digital and Enablement, Enterprise Business Development, Stanbic IBTC, said the SME loan was rolled out to cushion the effects of the current volatile economic situation on SMEs. The loan facility offers speedy, robust funds to entrepreneurs who seek urgent funds to cater to their commercial needs during the year’s festive period.

According to Remilekun, the bank decided to make the product accessible for SMEs to enable them to restock their goods due to the expected surge in patronage due to various discounts available to customers during the yuletide.

She stated that short-term loans ranging from N50,000 to N10 million naira are available to registered SMEs and can be requested via the Stanbic IBTC Mobile Super App with ease and convenience. The loan offers tremendous benefits, such as repayment flexibility, limited documentation and zero collateral requirement.

Worthy of note is the ease of the loan’s accessibility, as this solves one of the key issues faced by small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria.

“Access to adequate funding during the festive season is a major problem for most businesses, and we are certain that the SME loan will aid small businesses in accommodating the influx of customers who will require their services”, Remilekun added.

To access the loan, applicants are only required to send a bank statement showing regular cash flow. Interested businesses and individuals can send an email directly to [email protected], call enterprise direct on 01-4220003 or visit the Stanbic IBTC website www.stanbicibtcbank.com

Stanbic IBTC remains committed to developing the Nigerian economy and assures entrepreneurs of its continuous support in their quest for growth through innovative product offerings and services.