Stanbic IBTC Proposes Quality Digital Products For Businesses

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has proposed top-quality digital products and payment collection solutions for business enterprises and merchants in Nigeria. These financial solutions include C’Gate Payment, Payment Gateway Service, PrimePay, and POS terminal.

The Bank observed the challenges businesses face when receiving payments during transactions. Thus, its digital payment products will enable business owners to collect payments for transactions more efficiently.

Speaking on digital products, Olutimi Ibrahim, Head, of Digital and eCommerce, at Stanbic IBTC Bank said the digital solutions were carefully thought out with business owners in mind to allow them to transact business seamlessly.

He said, “Digitalisation has simplified financial processes across the board. As an institution at the forefront of innovation, we want business owners and merchants to be able to attend to their customers efficiently and receive payments easily. These digital payment solutions are made to suit the needs of merchants and businesses of all sizes and solve their business problems.”

“With the C’Gate Payment, a merchant can generate a unique reference code to give the customer. The customer then dials USSD000*unique code# and follows the prompt to complete transactions. Our Payment Gateway Service is a newly improved service that enables merchants to integrate easily to their website to receive payment. It allows multiple payment options such as USSD, card payments, QR codes, and account payments.

It also accepts various banking cards like MasterCard, VISA, Verve, Amex, Union Pay, and others,” he added.

Another product is the PrimePay portal which allows merchants to receive payments by getting a personalised payment link and accepting payments via USSD, card payment, bank transfers, QR codes, and mobile wallets. With the Stanbic IBTC POS terminal, merchants can receive payments after transactions easier and faster as the gadgets have been configured to reflect payments made as they come in without hitches.

Ibrahim said “Stanbic IBTC Bank is constantly in search of innovative means to enable merchants to receive payment from their customers during business transactions. I urge them to take advantage of our digital payment products. New business owners are welcome to use these services as well.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank remains committed to providing new innovative solutions to improve customers’ banking experience.