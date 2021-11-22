Stanbic IBTC Pensions Reiterates Commitment To Promoting African Art At Art X Lagos

November 22, 2021 128

In line with her commitment to promote and drive Africa’s arts and cultural growth, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reiterated its commitment to the advancement of arts in Africa.

The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) sponsored one of this year’s Art X talk sessions themed “Beyond Collecting: Building an Ecosystem”. The session featured a panel that included Hakeem Adedeji, founder, Kobomoje Artist in Residence; Kavita Chellaram, founder, Art House Contemporary Auction House and Kó Gallery; Prince Yemisi Shyllon, founder/CEO, Omooba Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon Art Foundation, Marwan Zakhem, founder, Gallery 1957 and Tokini Peterside, founder, Art X Lagos.

L-R: Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head of Client Experience, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; Hakeem Adedeji, Founder, Kobomoje Artist in Residence; Kavita Chellaram, Founder, Art House Contemporary Auction House and kó Gallery; Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Founder/CEO, Omooba Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon Art Foundation; Tokini Peterside, Founder of ART X Lagos and Marwan Zakhem, Founder, Gallery 1957 at the 2021 Art X Lagos 2021 Talks, Sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, held recently.

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head of Client Experience, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, reaffirmed the PFA’s commitment to Africa’s art and socio-cultural development. She said: “We are entirely committed to driving Africa’s advancement as it is our home, and we are excited to always be a part of the artistic and creative strength of Africans”.

She also stated that: “We are pleased to be the presenting sponsor of this panel conversation, as it aligns with our philosophy at Stanbic IBTC Pensions Managers that whatever your dream is, IT CAN BE. The insights provided have been invaluable for all existing and emerging collectors passionate about African art and its ecosystem”.

Ilori-Olaogun highlighted that the event was beneficial for clients who are passionate about collecting art and building Africa’s appreciation for traditional and contemporary artworks, as well as artists who are telling African stories, preserving our culture and in their own ways, contributing to the growth of our economy.

Furthermore, the pension fund administrator invited students from various schools and took them on a tour of the Art X 2021 Lagos Fair. This experience exposed the pupils to an international selection of artworks, sculptures, and photo galleries, thus expanding their minds and painting a picture of the possibility that the young ones can carry on to adulthood.

L-R: Oyelakin Omolewu, Brand, Events and Sponsorship Manager, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Chimamanda Ibisa, Pupil, Teto International Montessori school; Ofoegbu Ogechi, Pupil, Girls Junior Secondary Grammar School; Wonderful Olashile, Pupil, Roydek Academy; Tumi Abu, Pupil, RiverBank School; Umar- Faruq Abdul Azeez, Pupil, Heritage Global Academy and Adedayo Ademola-Sokoya, Marketing Assistant, Consumer and High Net Worth Clients, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC at Art X Lagos 2021 Fair, Sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, held in Lagos, recently.

The Art X fair showcased paintings and art murals, amongst other art pieces, and continues to be a voice for African Art and artists.