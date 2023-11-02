Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Unveils Second Season Of FUZE Talent Show

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has unveiled the highly anticipated second season of its transformative and creative initiative – the FUZE Talent Show.

Building on the success of the inaugural season, FUZE Talent Show 2.0 is set once again to ignite the talents and aspirations of Nigerian youths.

The FUZE Talent Show initiative is evidence of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to fostering creativity and innovation; and invites young talents aged between 18 and 35 years to showcase their brilliance across diverse artistic domains, including music, dance, fashion and technology innovation.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the forthcoming show at the Stanbic IBTC Blue Academy, Ikeja, Lagos, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, gave remarks on how FUZE has emerged as a premier platform for young creatives to develop their talents, captivate audiences, and cultivate partnerships within the dynamic creative sector. He highlighted that FUZE reflects the vibrant Nigerian culture across various artistic forms, catalysing and elevating the nation’s creative landscape.

Oyetan urged Nigerians to participate in the event, stressing the cost-free and seamless nature of the audition process. “The core ambition of FUZE Talent Hunt 2.0 is to provide a supportive platform for Nigeria’s talented youths to learn, network, showcase their talent and access critical resources that will fuel their aspirations. The initiative seeks to inspire, uplift, and propel the next generation’s dreams.”

Oyetan urged Nigerians to follow the participants on this exhilarating journey by watching the FUZE Talent Show 2.0 on AIT, DSTV Channel 152 and GoTV Channel 2 as the participants work hard to earn a slice of N32 million and receive industry acclaim and access to invaluable mentorship to accelerate their careers.

He recalled that the maiden FUZE Talent Show, which took place in 2022 with over 8,000 attendees, had captured the hearts and imaginations of over 50 million viewers from various parts of Nigeria. He stated also that just last week, Stanbic IBTC FUZE was announced as the Judges’ Choice Award Winner for Excellence and Innovation in Communication and Engagement at the 2023 World Pension Summit in The Netherlands. Humbled by the recognition, he expressed his gratitude to the over 3,000 young men and women who entered for the FUZE Talent Hunt in 2022 and the over 8,000 people who attended the FUZE Festival in December 2022.

Oyetan also extended an invitation to the FUZE Festival scheduled to take place on 23 December 2023 during which the winners of FUZE Talent Hunt will be announced. The Festival will feature an incredible array of experiences, including music, fashion, food, art, and other fun activities for all attendees; thus demonstrating its impact on the country during the festive season. He urged the public to join the organisation in celebrating our emerging talents’ boundless creativity and limitless potential at FUZE Talent Show 2.0. For detailed information about FUZE Talent Show 2.0 and the upcoming FUZE Festival, please visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com .