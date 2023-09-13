Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Unveils FUZE Talent Show 2.0

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has unveiled the highly anticipated second season of its transformative initiative – FUZE Talent Show.

Building on the success of the inaugural season, FUZE Talent Show 2.0 is set to ignite the talents and aspirations of Nigerian youths once again.

The FUZE Talent Show initiative is evidence of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to fostering creativity and innovation as the organisation invites young talents aged 18 to 35 to showcase their brilliance across diverse artistic domains, including music, dance, fashion, technology, and innovation.

The inaugural season of the FUZE Talent Show which took place in 2022 had over 7,000 participants and captured the hearts and imaginations of over 2 million viewers from all parts of Nigeria. It culminated in an electrifying grand finale and concert: the FUZE Festival, during which winners were announced.

The FUZE Festival took place in December 2022 with amazing performances from some of Nigeria’s best music talents and had over 8,000 guests in attendance. It featured an incredible array of experiences including music, fashion, food, art and other fun activities for all attendees, thus demonstrating its impact on the country during the festive season.

As Season Two rolls in, prospective participants are invited to embark on an exhilarating journey by registering for FUZE Talent Show 2.0. The digitally-led audition process is as easy as it is engaging – participants only have to download the Stanbic IBTC Events App from the Android or iOS store, complete the registration form and submit a one-minute video showcasing their talent. Notably, the audition process is completely free.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers expressed delight, remarking on how FUZE has emerged as a premier platform for young creatives to captivate audiences, establish connections, and cultivate partnerships within the dynamic creative sector. He highlighted that FUZE reflects the vibrant Nigerian culture across various artistic forms, catalysing and elevating the nation’s creative landscape.

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers warmly invites young Nigerians to participate in the event. Emphasising the cost-free nature of the audition process, she highlights the core ambition of FUZE Talent Hunt 2.0 – providing a supportive platform for Nigeria’s talented youths to learn, network and access critical resources that will fuel their aspirations. She said “through this platform, we seek to inspire, uplift and propel the next generation to achieve their dreams”.

The announcement of the FUZE Talent Show winner will take place at the eagerly awaited FUZE Festival which is scheduled to take place on 23 December 2023. With a grand prize of N32 million up for grabs, participants stand to receive industry acclaim as well as invaluable mentorship to accelerate their careers.

Join Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers in celebrating the boundless creativity and limitless potential of Nigeria’s emerging talents at FUZE Talent Show 2.0. For detailed information about FUZE Talent Show 2.0 and the upcoming FUZE Festival, please visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com.