Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers supports ART X Lagos 2025 To Celebrate African Creativity

As West Africa’s leading art fair, ART X Lagos, marks its 10th anniversary themed Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, celebrates its ongoing belief in the power of art to spark dialogue, deepen knowledge, and strengthen community through its sponsorship of this year’s fair.

This year’s edition of ART X Lagos will take place from Thursday 06 – Sunday 09 November 2025, at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, bringing together artists, collectors and enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond. The fair continues to serve as a leading platform for dialogue, discovery and celebration of contemporary African art.

As part of its sponsorship, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers will present an interactive installation titled, The Library. Designed as a reflective hub for art, knowledge, and storytelling, The Library celebrates the depth and diversity of African narratives while connecting creativity with legacy and long-term value creation.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said: “The arts have always served as both a mirror and a map, reflecting who we are while guiding us toward who we can become. Beyond that, art holds the unique power to connect ideas, generations and communities. Through the Library and the diverse works on display, we aim to showcase imagination as a force that shapes not only culture but how societies grow, connect and endure.”

Olumide added, “Just as the mangrove adapts to shifting tides, we are proud to celebrate imagination as a tool for renewal and shared understanding and to champion the resilience and preservation of knowledge for the future.”

Visitors to The Library will encounter curated materials from the Guest Artists Space (G.A.S.) Foundation, the ART X curator’s archives and ART X Cinema alongside an exhibition by a legendary Nigerian artist. We are indeed proud to sponsor The Library, a special project that embodies the spirit of curiosity and regeneration.

Through its support of The Library, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers continues its tradition of championing initiatives that foster creativity, learning, and cultural preservation. The organisation views art not merely as an expression of beauty, but as a catalyst for progress – one that mirrors the same foresight, purpose and commitment that guide its mission to secure the future of millions of Nigerians.