Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Set To Demystify Erroneous Myths About Pensions

Stanbic IBTC Hosts 2021 Employer Forum For Public, Private Employers

As part of its efforts to educate Nigerians on pensions and ensure a financially stable future, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, is set to hold its webinar tagged “Myth Busters”.

This event seeks to provide information regarding various misinformation and myths on pension fund management in Nigeria.

The virtual event will hold 04 November 2021 via the PFA’s social media platforms. It promises to give first-hand information on issues relating to pension reforms, investments and micro pensions. 

Reiterating the importance of having a pension fund, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, noted that the webinar will answer various questions about pension fund operation. 

“There are various myths regarding the contributory pensions regime, and these myths have contributed to the negative perception and growth of the pensions industry in Nigeria.

“Many individuals have been discouraged from investing in their future through opening retirement savings accounts due to wrong information.

This event aims to correct these erroneous assertions, misconceptions, and myths associated with contributory pensions,” Olumide said.

The Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers CE said having an existing pension fund would ease post-retirement anxieties while reducing retirees’ dependence on their children during their old age. 

He noted that as Nigeria’s leading pension fund administrator with proven records and experience, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited remains committed to ensuring a good and comfortable post-retirement regime for its customers. 

“As Nigeria’s biggest pension fund administrator, we have continued to demonstrate our leadership in the nation’s pension industry.

“With a team of seasoned professionals, we have also continued to ensure that our customers retire in style, devoid of post-retirement anxieties, and we remain committed to this cause,” Olumide added.

