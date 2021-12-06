fbpx

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Rewards Customers For Loyalty

December 6, 20210480
Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched its 2021 Loyalty Program, Umatter, through which clients will enjoy discounts at its partner-merchant locations, just for being customers of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

The Umatter scheme seeks to reward the Pension Fund Administrator’s (PFA) loyal customers for their patronage over the years. They stand a chance of getting discounts ranging from 5 to 12 per cent at various merchant stores by presenting this e-loyalty card.

Some of the merchant stores or locations where the PFA’s clients can get discounts to include Maybrands, Café Royale, Hubmart Stores, Chocolate Royal, La Campagne Tropicana, Physio Centers of Africa, Medplus, iStore, Launderland Drycleaners, Oriki Spa and Active Leisure.

While commenting on the campaign, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the Loyalty Program is aimed at appreciating the organisation’s esteemed clients while supporting their lifestyles.

He said, “We are happy to express our appreciation to our customers and thank them for their long-standing support using this Loyalty Program. As Nigeria’s leading PFA with over 1.8 million clients, we remain committed to supporting and rewarding them for their patronage in every way we can.”

Olumide noted that only customers of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers can access the loyalty card, urging prospective customers to take advantage of the Transfer Window to sign up with Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers to make them eligible to participate.

“We are committed to the wellbeing of our customers through the provision of customer-centric products and services. This initiative is one of many to come.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Rewards Customers For Loyalty
