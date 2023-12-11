Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Re-launches Branch In Garki, Abuja

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a member of Standard Group, has re-opened its flagship Customer Experience Centre in Garki, Abuja, in a bid to improve service quality for its esteemed customers.

The re-opening of the branch, located at Plot 1049 Pated Marble, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, is to provide better accessibility and improved service experience to customers.

Speaking about the re-opening, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, stated that the Abuja Experience Centre has been revamped to offer increased comfort, more space and a modern ambiance to customers who visit the branch.

“Embarking on this revamp project was critical to ensuring that we are intentional about offering our customers better service. As a leading Pension Fund Administrator, we have a responsibility to ensure that whilst our digital platforms are optimal, our physical locations should also be well equipped to serve the needs of our visiting clients,” Olumide said.

L-R: Dare Otitoju, Executive Director, Investment and Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, both of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; Alhaji Abdussamad, Corp Commander, Pension and Insurance, FRSC; Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive and Charles Emelue, Executive Director, Operations, both of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, at the opening of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Customer Experience Centre in Abuja.

Olumide further noted, “Our clients can continue to expect first-class customer experience at this branch and other experience centres across the country. Our digital channels are also always available to customers 24/7 to access and initiate a variety of transactions on their pension accounts from the comfort of their homes and offices.”

In her remarks, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, noted that the re-opening of the branch will enhance the enlightenment of more individuals on the contributory pension scheme through its customer-tailored activities, which will lead to increased regional sensitisation. She highlighted that the growing number of interests by contributors to access a portion of their pension fund as equity contributions for residential mortgage applications coming through, and the need for more customers to complete pre-retirement verification exercises, among other needs, led to the PFA’s decision to revamp its branches for maximum comfort and efficiency.

“We committed to our clients to always put their needs at the forefront of our decision-making. Thus, when they need to visit us, we want to ensure that we are easily accessible, and our space is well-equipped to welcome and serve them excellently for the duration they spend with us before returning to their busy lives. We will continue to innovate and provide top-quality experiences and pension solutions to meet our clients’ needs at all touch points,” Nike assured.

Nike thanked all stakeholders for their continued support and assured them that the organisation will not relent in providing exceptional offerings with its extensive experience in investment management and pension fund administration.

Stanbic IBTC Penson Managers is a foremost pension fund administrator in Nigeria, with over two (2) million customers nationwide.