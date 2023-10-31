Stanbic IBTC Partners With Nigerian Breweries / Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust For The 9th Edition Of Maltina Teacher Of The Year Competition

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, collaborated with the Nigeria Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust for the 9th Edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition Grand Finale. This strategic partnership underscores Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to promoting quality education in Nigeria and recognises the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the nation’s future.

The competition serves as a platform to acknowledge and reward the exceptional efforts of teachers across the country. Stanbic IBTC’s sponsorship of this initiative aligns seamlessly with the bank’s corporate social responsibility to support and celebrate the invaluable contributions of educators in Nigeria.

Nnenna Okoro, Sector Head, Consumer, Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the unparalleled dedication of teachers, stating, “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the future of our nation. Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of education is unparalleled.” She added, “Through initiatives like these, we aim to create a future where every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances. Education is the cornerstone upon which a prosperous society is built.”

Sade Morgan, Director of Corporate Affairs at Nigerian Breweries Plc, expressed gratitude for Stanbic IBTC’s sponsorship, saying, “We are pleased to have Stanbic IBTC Bank join us as a sponsor of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to recognising and celebrating the unsung heroes of our educational system.” She emphasised the importance of supporting teachers, noting that in a country where the teaching profession is often undervalued, this competition serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the vital role educators play in shaping Nigeria’s future.

This collaboration between Stanbic IBTC and Nigerian Breweries Plc/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust stands as a testament to the power of collective efforts in fostering educational excellence. Through such initiatives, these organisations champion a brighter future, one where education is not just a privilege but a fundamental right for every child.