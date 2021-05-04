Stanbic IBTC Partners Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to Support SMEs

May 4, 2021 160

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced its partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSEFT) to train Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in entrepreneurship through a series of financial planning sessions, tagged “Managing Your Finances”.

Stanbic IBTC, through its regular financial planning sessions, has trained individuals, entrepreneurs and business managers in personal and corporate finance and has thus enhanced their knowledge in the areas of wealth creation, and improved business management and financial management skills.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, noted that the collaboration between Stanbic IBTC and the LSEFT reflected the financial institution’s commitment to the growth and development of Nigerians and the economy.

As he commended the LSEFT for the promotion of entrepreneurship through improved access to finance, strengthened institutional capacity of SMEs and policies formulated to improve the business environment in Lagos State, Dr Sogunle assured the LSETF of Stanbic IBTC’s resolute support in the development of SMEs in Nigeria.

According to Dr Sogunle, “This partnership is crucial because we will be taking beneficiaries through our highly specialised financial planning sessions where they will gain knowledge in different areas of financial management.

“We hope that the insights from this engagement will accelerate their entrepreneurial growth and empower them with the requisite financial knowledge to thrive in life and business. Stanbic IBTC embraces the opportunity to contribute to achieving the global sustainable development goals, amongst which are: reduction in the levels of poverty and hunger, economic growth and reduction in inequality.”

The partnership has, not only supported entrepreneurs and business owners but contributed to the achievement of the United Nations-backed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is an end-to-end financial services organisation and a part of the over 155-year old Standard Bank Group and is committed to enabling dreams and driving growth in Nigeria and across the African continent.