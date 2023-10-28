Stanbic IBTC Partners BATN Foundation To Celebrate World Food Day At 2023 Lagos Farm Fair

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has collaborated with the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN) to successfully host the 2023 Lagos Farm Fair at the Police Parade Ground in Ikeja, marking the occasion of Global World Food Day.

Under the banner of “Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave No One Behind,” this year’s World Food Day shed light on water’s pivotal role in establishing sustainable food systems.

The Farm Fair, a pivotal component of this commemoration, was meticulously designed to facilitate direct interaction between farmers and consumers, enhance market access for local agricultural players, and foster regional growth.

Nnenna Okoro, Sector Head, Consumer, Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank articulated that the Farm Fair is a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and innovation defining the agricultural community. In each harvest, we witness the yield of labour, the bounty of the land, and the commitment of those who toil to feed our communities.

“As an end-to-end financial services provider,” Nnenna said, “Stanbic IBTC’s purpose is to drive Nigeria’s growth and enable this generation of Nigerians to enjoy a better quality of life than the previous one. We recognise the ever-changing demands on agricultural businesses, which can be challenging. We are committed to providing solutions and are here for the long haul. We serve as a one-stop destination for agribusinesses and their partners.”

Highlighting the critical issue of poverty and financial inclusion, Nnenna emphasised Stanbic IBTC’s role in providing farmers with essential capital. “Our innovative and tailor-made financing solutions for agricultural enterprises, including overdrafts, revolving credit facilities, asset financing, and payment solutions, empower farmers with the working capital and long-term funding necessary throughout the year.

“We can provide employee value banking, offering a range of services to buy, borrow, invest, and insure, among others. Our micro-pension solution is designed to assist individuals in the informal sector, enabling them to participate and reap the scheme’s benefits for a secure retirement.”

By focusing on increasing production output, fostering a better environment, improving nutrition, and ultimately enhancing lives, she stressed that “we can transform Nigeria’s agri-food ecosystem by implementing sustainable and comprehensive solutions that prioritise long-term development, including economic growth and increased resilience. You can always pursue your goals with Stanbic IBTC as your trusted partner.”

Ruth Owojaiye representing Board Director Odiri Erewa-Meggison of the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN), explained that this year’s World Food Day theme, “Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave no one behind,” strongly resonates with the Foundation’s primary objective to provide accessible drinking water in rural communities. Ruth shared on behalf of Odiri, “We have successfully installed 100 solar-powered borehole facilities, benefiting over 300,000 people, and supplied irrigation kits to smallholder farmers on 500 acres of land, enabling dry-season farming and increased income. Our ongoing collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Stanbic IBTC has enabled us to sponsor the World Food Day Lagos Farm Fair Celebration.

The Farm Fair contributed to local farmers’ economic empowerment and encouraged the development of sustainable agricultural practices, aligning with broader global sustainability goals.