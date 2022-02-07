fbpx

Stanbic IBTC Opens New Branch In The Lekki Free Trade Zone

February 7, 2022082
Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has opened a new branch in the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The new branch will serve the banking and pension needs of the financial institution’s current and prospective clients along the LFTZ corridor and environs. 

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that the branch opening was geared towards serving industries, corporates and individuals in the LFTZ region.

He said: “As a forward-thinking financial institution, we have opened a branch to make our services available to individuals in the Ibeju-Lekki axis because we expect economic activities to increase within the area.

“We are fully committed and determined to continue providing world-class banking products and facilities in all the markets we operate in, and to ensure that our customers’ unique business needs are met.”

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “We are delighted to open this branch in the Lekki Free Trade Zone area.

“This expansion epitomises our growth strategy of spreading our footprint to various regions in the country, and enhancing accessibility of our quality products and services to numerous industries and clients.”

Wole highlighted the growing need for additional banking services targeted at both current and prospective customers in the area, and the cognisance of convenience, alternative banking channels, and accessibility to financial services as key factors in achieving service excellence.

He further described the branch opening as a strategic move that would catalyse vast investment opportunities inherent in the region.

Eric Fajemisin, Head, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC, described the LFTZ as one of the commercial centres in Africa’s largest economy.

He added that an overarching strategy of Stanbic IBTC remained to build sustainable businesses in all the regions served and to consistently create long-term value and wealth for shareholders and customers.

Eronmonsele Omiyi, Head, Client Coverage (Consumer clients) noted in his remark that: “Stanbic IBTC takes pride in the recognition and awards for being at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service, and all customers can be assured of the same experience across all its branches, including this branch at the LFTZ”.

He added that: “Excellent customer experience is complemented by the state-of-the-art digital channels that the bank provides, and our staff will be available to answer any enquiries from clients.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

