Stanbic IBTC, NFF Sign ₦2.3B Annual Partnership Deal

December 17, 2021 168

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has partnered with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to further develop football in Nigeria. The signed MoU between Stanbic IBTC and NFF is slated to be effective from 2022.

Under the agreed terms, Stanbic IBTC will provide Group Life Insurance for all 35 players of the national team with a total sum assured of ₦1.75 Billion Naira and Total Personal Accident insurance for all 35 players with a total of ₦583,000,000 annually for the next 3 years. Stanbic IBTC will also provide gender sensitivity support for female sports correspondents in Nigeria.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, spoke of the landmark agreement. “Today, you are all witnesses to a landmark event: the consummation of a partnership geared towards driving the growth of football in Nigeria. We are all gathered here to grace this momentous occasion as two great Nigerian institutions come together to advance Nigeria’s most popular sport. With this partnership, we will further drive the development of the youths via football.”

According to Demola, the partnership was based on youth empowerment and football development which he described as values shared by Stanbic IBTC and the Nigerian Football Federation.

The Stanbic IBTC Chief Executive added: “This is a great day for football development in Nigeria, and we believe this partnership will boost the growth of this beautiful round leather game in the country. Over the years, various Nigerian football teams have made their marks in various international competitions. We believe the Nigerian football teams will only get better and will dominate the beautiful game in the future. Yes, IT CAN BE, as we like to say in Stanbic IBTC, knowing that everything is possible, as long as we put our hearts to it.”

Demola further acknowledged Amaju Pinnick, President of the NFF, in the development of football in Nigeria and the African continent. He congratulated the NFF President on his election into FIFA’s Executive Council and asserted that Nigeria would gain a lot from his membership of football’s highest decision-making organ.

On the partnership with Stanbic IBTC, Amaju Pinnick said “This has been a historic and one of the most unique sports contracts we have had in a long while and we are excited that Stanbic IBTC is driving not just a partnership with the NFF but a sponsorship that also encourages the advancement of the female gender.”

Bukola Olopade, Managing Director Nilayo Sports Management Limited, consultant to the partnership said, “This agreement is the most unique we have signed so far because it directly benefits the players and also contributes to the advancement of the girl child.”

L-R

Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation and Bukola Olopade, Sports Consultant, Nigerian Football Federation at the signing ceremony of the sports partnership between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.

L-R

Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation and Bukola Olopade, Sports Consultant to Nigerian Football Federation at the signing ceremony of the sports partnership between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.

Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Amaju Pinnick , President Nigerian Football Federation shaking hands at the recent Stanbic IBTC and NFF sports partnership signing ceremony which held on Tuesday, December 12, 2021 in Lagos.

Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation and Bukola Olopade, Sports Consultant, Nigerian Football Federation at the signing ceremony between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.

Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation and Bukola Olopade, Sports Consultant, Nigerian Football Federation at the signing ceremony of the sports partnership between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.

Akinjide Orimolade, CE Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation; Bukola Olopade, Sports Consultant, Nigerian Football Federation, and Wole Adeniyi, CE Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC at the signing ceremony of the sports partnership between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.

Akinjide Orimolade, CE Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation and Bar. Seyi Akinwunmi, First Vice Chairman NFF and Wole Adeniyi, CE Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC at the signing ceremony of the sports partnership between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.

Akinjide Orimolade, CE Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Demola Sogunle, CE Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation; Seyi Akinwunmi, First Vice Chairman NFF; Wole Adeniyi, CE Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary, Nigerian Football Federation at the signing ceremony of the sports partnership between Stanbic IBTC and NFF in Lagos.