Stanbic IBTC Makes Donation to Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund

In line with its status as a responsible corporate organization, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has donated to the Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund. The Fund was set up by the Lagos State government in response to the explosion which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Abule Ado axis of Lagos State. The accident claimed several lives, leaving numerous properties destroyed.

In his message to the Chairman of the Fund, Yinka Sanni, the Stanbic IBTC Chief Executive said: “As an organization, we condole with the families who lost their loved ones to the disaster. While we understand that some losses cannot be replaced, we are encouraged by the good work that your committee has done in gathering support for the victims of the blast – especially at the pace at which this intervention has been coordinated. All efforts toward compensating, rehabilitating and alleviating the sufferings of the victims are commendable.”

He stated that the donation made by Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC was in consonance with organization’s core pillar of contributing to the society and extending aid to those in need. He noted: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we understand that an enterprise can only flourish when its stakeholders flourish. We have been very consistent in our purpose – Making progress real. Consequently, we would like to pledge the support to this cause by making this donation to the Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund.”

While thanking the Relief Fund committee for the efficiency in coordination, he called on other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to lend effective support to those affected.