Stanbic IBTC Launches Reward4Saving Promo Season 2

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic Holdings PLC, has launched season two of its savings campaign, Reward4Saving promo, as part of its continued commitment to promoting a savings lifestyle while rewarding its customers.

Themed Bigger and Better, the Bank said the second edition of the campaign promises to be bigger and better than the previous edition, with more prizes to be won this season.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, stated that the Reward4Saving promo, Season two, would produce more millionaires across all regions in the country. “A total of ₦156,000,000 (one hundred and fifty-six million naira) will be awarded to over a thousand customers during this promo. The second edition of the Reward4Saving promo will reward 840 customers in the monthly draws, 10 customers each across seven zones will be rewarded with ₦100,000 each for the next twelve months. We will also reward 28 customers, one customer per zone with ₦1 million in the quarterly draws and seven customers, one customer per zone with ₦2 million in the grand finale,” he said.

“Stanbic IBTC is committed to promoting a savings culture in the society hence the campaign. We seek to encourage people to develop a habit of saving for unprecedented occurrences. As promised, we will continue to introduce more initiatives that will not only improve customer experience but also impact the lives of our customers.” he said.

Speaking on the importance of having reserve funds to cater for financial and personal needs, Wole noted that the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo Season two is an avenue to further appreciate the organisation’s esteemed new and existing clients while also promoting a savings culture.

“We are happy to encourage our customers and reward them for taking financial steps required to build up reserve funds. We also urge them to take advantage of this opportunity to win cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦2 million. The campaign will run from April 2022 to March 2023. All our current and prospective customers need to do is deposit a minimum of ₦10,000 in their account and leave the sum for 30 days. There is also a bonus- when customers open an account, they will be rewarded with ₦500 worth of airtime and enjoy 3 months of interbank transaction with no charges,” he said.

Wole also urged customers to leverage the bank’s online account opening option on the Mobile App, USSD (*909*37#) and Quick Services on the Bank’s website, as it is fast, safe, convenient, and easy to use.

The Reward4Saving promo is in line with Stanbic IBTC’s unwavering commitment to prioritising its customers’ financial well-being as well as boosting a positive saving culture in the nation.