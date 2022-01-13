fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Stanbic IBTC Introduces Smart Loan To Support Customers

January 13, 20220102
Stanbic IBTC Offers Pragmatic Loan Solutions To SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has introduced a Smart Loan digital solution to enable customers who have an account with their Asset Management arm access loan to enable them to meet their medium-term financial obligations.

According to the bank, the devaluation of the naira due to the global economic downturn has reduced disposable income as more naira is required to maintain the current level of expenditure and consumption. This is more so given that the economy is largely import driven and there is a need for people to access funds seamlessly from their financial partners.

It stated that the Smart Loan, a digital, paperless loan facility will come in handy for many Nigerians, especially those in dire need. The solution will support Nigerians by giving them access to funds while also contributing to economic growth.

The Smart Loan digital facility is available to customers with a mutual fund investment with Stanbic IBTC Asset Management. This enables them to access the instant and quick paperless loan facility of up to N10 million. The lending solution empowers them to meet their financial needs while also maintaining a healthy cash flow.

Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said, “The Smart Loan product is designed to help provide our customers with the necessary financial support of up to N10 million to meet their medium-term financial responsibility, while also positioning them on a path to long-term financial stability. We understand the need for constant cash flow and its relevance to our livelihoods and households.”

Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Head, Client Solutions, also said Stanbic IBTC Holdings will continue developing innovative financial solutions to enable customers to achieve stable financial freedom through simple and quick banking solutions accessible to them at their convenience. We are delighted that we can further serve our customers in positive ways that improve their finances through our arrays of financial products.”

Bunmi also stated that the firm is committed to leveraging technology to help accelerate economic development and improve the standard of living amongst its customers.

N-Power Stipend Payment: NASIMS Pays October Batch C Salary
Related tags :

About Author

Stanbic IBTC Introduces Smart Loan To Support Customers
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 2, 20161288

“Securities and Exchnage Commission’s Income Cannot Cover 50% of Its Cost” – Gwarzo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Securities and Exchnage Commission, SEC, has stated that its income from the market cannot cover 50 per cent of its cost. Director-General, Munir
Read More
SEC To License Brokers Offering Foreign Stocks BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 3, 20210540

Nigerians Lost N18 Billion To Ponzi Schemes – SEC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday stated that over three million Nigerians have lost about N18 billion to Ponzi schemes and several ot
Read More
ICT Sector Contributed ₦8.13Trn To GDP - NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 23, 20210646

ICT Sector Contributed ₦8.13Trn To GDP – NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Data collected by the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) reports reveal that the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) sector contributed ₦8.13
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.