Stanbic IBTC Insurance Reiterates Support For Insurance Industry

October 26, 2021 87

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has partnered with the National Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) to provide qualitative services to Nigerians and improve the insurance industry in general.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Akinjide Orimolade, disclosed this at the National Insurance Brokers Conference and Exhibition themed: “Innovation! Strategy! Opportunity! at the NCRIB House, Yaba, Lagos.

Akinjide noted that the theme for the conference is apt and aligns with Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s mission, vision, and values.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu Asks FG To Label Kaduna-Abuja Train Attackers Terrorists

He said: “The theme of this conference aligns with the goals and aspirations of Stanbic IBTC Insurance. We believe that if organisations fail to innovate, such organisations will go extinct in just a matter of time. For us at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, embracing change and innovation is of paramount importance to us.”

According to Akinjide, Stanbic IBTC Insurance has continued to roll out innovative products and services that meet the needs of its numerous customers. He noted that brokers with NCRIB should take advantage of its services for the benefit of their clients.

Speaking on the vision of the organisation, Akinjide said, “For us at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, we want to be the preferred Life Insurance solution provider in Nigeria, and in terms of our mission, we are committed to proffering solutions that drive progress in the industry.”

He added that there are many opportunities in the Nigerian insurance industry, taking cognisance of the country’s population, which will improve penetration, especially to the youth and the rural dwellers.

The CE revealed that Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited has upscaled its services through its digital platform and stressed that the process had facilitated the redemption of claims to its clients within 48 hours.

“With the support, we offer to NCRIB, and you can rest assured that retaining your customers will come effortlessly. We provide end-to-end services from onboarding customers to rendering them qualitative products and services that meet their needs at all times.”

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited remains committed to delivering top-notch insurance solutions to their numerous clients across the country at all times, Akinjide assured.