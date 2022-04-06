Stanbic IBTC Insurance Launches The Good Life Campaign

April 6, 2022 165

Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched its life insurance campaign. Themed ‘The Good Life’, the campaign is geared towards creating awareness about the benefits of having insurance cover.

To kick off the campaign, a launch event was held where executives of Stanbic IBTC as well as several veterans within the creative industry spoke passionately about the need for Life insurance and the edge that Stanbic IBTC Insurance is delivering with bespoke and inclusive life assurance packages.

The event also featured an unveiling of the official music video which featured actors Kate Henshaw and Segun Arinze and musician, Ric Hassani – singing their hearts away to the tune of “Insurance Cover Me”.

The launch of this campaign complements the bouquet of solutions offered by Stanbic IBTC as it continues to live up to its status of being a leading end-to-end financial service provider in Nigeria.

Giving his opening remarks at the event, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, of Stanbic IBTC Holdings stated; “many Nigerians are just beginning to understand the importance of insurance but as an organisation, we have been very deliberate about educating both young and old about the advantage that the right insurance cover provides to life and property.

Today, in taking that effort further, we launched what we have tagged: The Good Life Campaign to advocate the value that comes from having Life Insurance and the availability of multiple Life Insurance solutions from our Life Insurance Company – Stanbic IBTC Insurance.”

Speaking on the rationale behind the insurance campaign, Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance, said that having a life insurance package is a necessity as it guarantees peace of mind and aids preparedness for unprecedented occurrences.

He urged Nigerians to get life insurance covers and shun the belief that insurance can only be bought by only rich or old people.

He said: “The Good Life campaign is aimed at creating awareness of several fully customised, innovative, life insurance solutions that enable Nigerians easy access to the good life. As professionals with vast knowledge of the insurance market, we can offer the most suitable policies for our retail and corporate clients, based on extensive research and conscientious needs assessment.

Having a life insurance cover is a smart thing to do, especially in these uncertain times, especially as it covers beneficiaries from financial hassles when life happens.”

Stanbic IBTC Insurance has comprehensive insurance covers like Credit Life, Group Life, Education Endowment, Annuity, Sunset Plan and Term Assurance, amongst others.

The launch which was hosted at the IBTC Place on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos was attended by celebrities, influencers, and brand journalists from various media houses who applauded Stanbic IBTC for reiterating the importance of having insurance policies and making these policies more accessible to Nigerians.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance remains committed to providing bespoke insurance services tailored to the needs of Nigerians.