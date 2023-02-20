Stanbic IBTC Insurance Highlights Benefits Of Life Insurance Policy

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has urged Nigerians to purchase life insurance policies to help secure the financial future of their loved ones.

Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, said in a statement that the benefits of obtaining life insurance policies through Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited includes securing the financial future of their loved ones, prompt payment of claims to beneficiaries, product flexibility, access to expert financial advisors and quality professional services.

The Stanbic IBTC Insurance Chief Executive stressed that the rationale behind “The Good Life” insurance campaign was to educate Nigerians on the needs and benefits of having a life insurance package, as it guarantees peace of mind and aids preparedness for unprecedented occurrences.

“The campaign seeks to create awareness of several fully customised, innovative, life insurance solutions that allow Nigerians easy access to the good life,” Akinjide said.

“As professionals with vast insurance market knowledge, we offer suitable policies to our retail and corporate clients based on extensive research and conscientious needs assessment. It is smart to have a life insurance cover, especially in these uncertain times. Our solutions cover beneficiaries from financial hassles when life happens.”

Enumerating the packages under the Stanbic IBTC Life Insurance to policyholders, Akinjide said that the offerings include Stanbic IBTC Group Life Assurance, Stanbic IBTC Group Credit Life Assurance, Stanbic IBTC Education Endowment, Stanbic IBTC Sunset Benefit plan, Stanbic IBTC Retiree Annuity, Stanbic IBTC Term Life Assurance and Stanbic IBTC Mortgage Protection Assurance.

He added that the Stanbic IBTC Term Life Assurance policy is a life assurance plan that provides cover against death, which is purely a family protection policy and does not attract surrender (termination value).

Commenting on the capability of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited to handle claims by policyholders, Akinjide emphasised that the organisation has robust financial backing, a track record of responsiveness to its clients and a culture of taking its responsibility to settle all insurance claims to its policyholders’ beneficiaries as and when due.

Each year, life insurance companies, including Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, pay out billions of naira in claims to Nigerians via various insurance policies whenever the policyholder passes on, Akinjide said.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to buy life insurance packages, stressing that Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited has reduced its premium to as low as ₦5,000 to get its policyholders fully covered.

As many Nigerians are just beginning to understand the importance of insurance, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited has been very deliberate about educating both young and old about the advantages that the right insurance cover provides to life.

The organisation has said it remains committed to ensuring that its customers and clients benefit from its product offerings while urging them to take advantage of them.