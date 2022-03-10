Stanbic IBTC Impacts Young Nigerians Through Its Youth Leadership Series

March 10, 2022 207

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, held its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The event, which was designed to upskill and empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders, was themed ‘Becoming’. The 2022 edition, the fifth in the series, attracted youths across Nigeria. The session was informative, exciting, and memorable.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr. Demola Sogunle spoke on the rationale behind the 2022 YLS. He noted that one of the financial institution’s core mandates remained the creation of opportunities for the youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“We are pleased that the 2022 edition of the YLS engaged young Nigerians, and thereby set them on the path to self-discovery. This occasion marked the fifth year of our YLS series, and we are proud to have chosen to inspire youths to be the best versions of themselves and encourage them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we recognize the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, and we are conversant with their needs. We thus created this platform to sensitise youths to imbibe a solution-oriented mindset. Not only to position them to think outside the box, but also help them proffer solutions that will enhance the economy,” Dr. Sogunle said.

He said “as an organisation that leveraged new digital technologies to ensure seamless banking, we introduced our AI robot called Pepper to participants. The robot displayed at the event further reiterated our innovation and readiness to serve our customers and clients.”

The 2022 edition of the YLS had two exciting and engaging panel sessions – ‘Building Achievement Through Consistency and Perseverance’, and ‘Life Planning in an Unconventional Career’. Professional and illustrious individuals drove discussions that touched various sectors at the high-impact sessions.

The panel sessions featured experts such as Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Piggy Vest; Femi Omogbenigun, CEO, 3Line Technologies; Chude Jideonwo, lawyer, media entrepreneur, and founder of Joy Incorporated.

Other panelists at the sessions were Dr. Dipo Awojide, popularly known as Ogbeni Dipo; Bunmi George, CEO, Shredder Gang; Tomie Balogun, business entrepreneur; and Ekene Nwaokoro, Investment and Portfolio Manager at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited.

Wole Adeniyi, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC’s Chief Executive, expressed excitement about the annual Youth Leadership Series. He said, “Stanbic IBTC has remained committed to encouraging entrepreneurial skills among Nigerian youths.

“Panelists spoke on the benefits of building achievement through consistency, resilience, and perseverance to achieve individual, corporate and national goals. We are delighted to have hosted the fifth edition of the YLS.”

Stanbic IBTC, Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial institution, has continued to demonstrate its passion for youth empowerment.