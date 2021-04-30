Stanbic IBTC Hosts 2021 Employer Forum For Public, Private Employers

April 30, 2021 104

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently held the 2021 edition of its annual Employer Forum, an event aimed at enlightening private and public sector employers on pension matters and issues related to retirement after active service.

This year’s edition was themed “Pension Administration in the New Normal”. While delivering his opening remarks at the virtual event, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, noted that the Nigerian pension industry is rapidly changing and Stanbic IBTC is evolving alongside by further digitising its processes to ensure customers are served seamlessly.

Commenting on the recently opened Transfer Window, Olumide said: “The transfer window is a positive development for the pension industry which will eventually offer stability and sustainability in the industry.”

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Client Experience, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, highlighted recent upgrades across Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers digital channels which are geared towards improving customer experience. Some of these upgrades covered self-service platforms like My Pension Portal, where contributors’ can easily access their pension accounts and place requests,the Stanbic IBTC Super App, the USSD short code 30388, the Pension Calculator as well as the Budgeting Tool, amongst others.

READ ALSO: Lagos Transitions To Digital Terrestial TV

During the “Benefit Administration” session, Bolanle Shobowale, Head, Benefit Administration, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and Ibiyemi Mezu, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, spoke extensively on how to access retirement benefits and how the Annuity option works for retirees.

In closing, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering optimal value to existing and intending clients with utmost professionalism and expertise.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is a member of the over 155-year old Standard Bank Group and one of the leading pension fund administrators in Nigeria. The company is Nigeria’s largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the volume of retirement savings accounts (RSA) contributors and Assets under Management (AuM) based on the 2019 Annual report published by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).