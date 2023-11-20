Stanbic IBTC Holdings Announces Ninth Annual Together4ALimb Walk

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to host the ninth edition of its annual flagship corporate social investment initiative, the Together4ALimb Walk. The event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25 November 2023, in Lagos, reaffirms Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to supporting children living with limb loss.

This year’s Walk will witness an increase in beneficiaries, welcoming 45 new children into the program, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 100 aged three to eighteen years from various parts of the country.

The event, which is themed “Wellness in Motion,” will cover an eight-kilometer distance by physically present attendants in Lagos, while global participation will be monitored through the Steps by Stanbic IBTC App.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, highlighted the initiative’s past impact on 55 beneficiaries and emphasised its potential to impact even more lives in 2023. He added that Together4ALimb has provided hope and empowerment to beneficiaries since 2015 and enabled them to pursue aspirations with the support of prostheses and the education trust provided by Stanbic IBTC.

Dr. Sogunle stated, “This year, Stanbic IBTC welcomes 45 new beneficiaries—the largest intake since the inception of the initiative. This will bring the total number of beneficiaries, aged between 3 and 18, to 100. Each child will receive prostheses and a 1.5 million Naira educational trust fund. The initiative addresses health and education needs, and the walk sends a powerful message advocating for underserved children with limb loss.”

Well-wishers are urged to join Stanbic IBTC in making a difference by participating in the Together4ALimb Walk. Dr. Sogunle encouraged global participation through the Steps by Stanbic IBTC App, available on the Apple iOS Store and Google Play Store.

Participants will be rewarded with certificates of participation based on steps recorded, providing a tangible impact on the lives of resilient children and contributing to a brighter and more inclusive future.