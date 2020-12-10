Stanbic IBTC Graduates Second Batch Of Its Digital Trainees

December 10, 2020 25

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, held its second digital graduation ceremony to celebrate the stream 18 Stanbic IBTC Graduate Trainees. The event held virtually on Monday, 07 December 2020.

The Group had launched its maiden edition of the Digital Talent Acquisition Programme (DigiTAP 1) known as DigiTAPpers earlier in the year.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, congratulated the trainees and expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the programme. He said, “We are ushering our graduate trainees into the world of emerging technologies. Seasoned subject experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data, Cloud and Blockchain Technology have interacted with the trainees for optimum results. Stanbic IBTC is a digital financial services organisation; the future of work is digital, and Stanbic IBTC is prepared for this future.”

Sogunle commended their hard work, creative minds and tenacity. He said this year’s programme attracted unique digitally savvy candidates and their digital mastery would help position them to drive a digitalised future.

In addition to the six weeks of intensive knowledge-driven training, the trainees underwent a two-week digital masterclass and digital immersion sessions to prepare them for the workforce adequately.

READ ALSO: House of Reps Orders NAICOM To Suspend Deadline Issued To Insurance Firms

Funke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, in a speech at the event, said, “We are delighted to lead you into a new world. Your level of intelligence has been amazing to see during this training period. I am certain that your inclusion to the team will be of great advantage in delivering world-class financial services.”

Amobi advised the DigiTAPpers to keep honing their intellectual capabilities and be ready to take responsibilities as they joined the Stanbic IBTC team. She reiterated that upholding the Group’s values, vision, and the mission was paramount as they became part of the team.

The trainees were taken through a six-week virtual classroom training in basic banking courses, both theory and practical. They will be commencing their on-the-job exposure by job shadowing team members that drive the organisation’s digital transformation journey.