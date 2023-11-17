Stanbic IBTC Gears Up For Its 9th Annual Together4ALimb Walk, Advocating Children’s Well-being

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is set to host the 9th annual Together4ALimb Walk, its flagship corporate social investment (CSI) initiative that supports children with limb loss. Scheduled for Saturday, 25 November 2023, the event is more than just a charity walk; it demonstrates Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to raising awareness about supporting children living with limb loss.

With the theme “Wellness in Motion”, the walk, which will kick off early in the morning, carries a strong message advocating the support of indigent children living with limb loss.

Since its inception in 2015, the Together4ALimb initiative has benefited 55 children, providing them with prostheses and an educational trust fund of 1.5 million naira per child. In 2023, Stanbic IBTC is elevating its commitment by welcoming 45 new beneficiaries into the programme, the largest number ever included in a single year.

The Together4ALimb Walk will start at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office in Walter Carrington, Victoria, Lagos and conclude at Law School Bus Stop, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, with participants returning to the premises for a joyous time with their families, friends and employees of Stanbic IBTC. Furthermore, Stanbic IBTC has recently unveiled a touching documentary chronicling the transformative journey of the Together4ALimb initiative. This documentary highlights the profound impact the initiative has had on countless young lives, demonstrating the power of collective action in creating meaningful change.

Notably, the Together4ALimb Walk will extend beyond a single location in multiple cities across Nigeria and underlining Stanbic IBTC’s strong commitment to creating value through social, economic and environmental initiatives. Initiatives like Together4ALimb offer support and contribute significantly to the well-being of Nigerians, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.