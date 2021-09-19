Stanbic IBTC Enlightened Nigerians On Smart Investment Opportunities

September 19, 2021 104

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, tasked Nigerians to patronise investment offerings that will stand the test of time and emphasised the importance of seeking professional advice when investing decisions are made.

During the recent virtual event themed, ‘Build to Last’, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, disclosed that the Build to Last session was designed to educate and encourage Nigerians to carry out due diligence before funds are invested.

Demola advised prospective and existing investors to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge about the fundamentals of investments before committing their funds and stated that many schemes had either turned out to be fraudulent or feigned to yield returns that were too good to be true.

He said, “Investments built-in various sectors of the economy helps to secure your future and those of your loved ones. Hence, it is important that the right choices are made with seasoned investment experts as your partner in the journey. At Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on the best available options where the safety of funds, as well as long term sustainable returns, are prioritised.”

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, added, “The event has not only enlightened us about the benefits of investing, but it has also provided veritable investment options through which we can build our wealth over the years.

It is a call to action to our clients and prospective clients to make informed investment decisions that have long-term benefits. We organised this event because it has become paramount to create more awareness on the legacy building features of investments schemes offered by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.”

Speaking in the same vein, Shuaib Audu, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, highlighted several possible red flags to avoid when investment tools and products choices are made.

He buttressed unlicensed investment firms and personnel, business offers that sound too good to be true, investments by credit cards, funds transfer to personal accounts and cross-border funds transfer as examples of red flags to avoid. He added that Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has the aim to enable clients to grow their assets over a period while the risk is mitigated.

Shuaib further enlightened the audience that clients that are invested in Stanbic IBTC’s products and services including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and alternative investments, are kept aware of the progress their investments make.

Dele Akintola, Equity Sales Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, who spoke on the topic, ‘State of the economy and how to invest in the economy, pointed out that investors who are willing to create wealth for the future should seek investment opportunities in any market while assessing risks and observing economic trends.

Furthermore, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, encouraged individuals to diversify while investing, as diversification is vital for mitigating risk and improving overall returns. He affirmed that investors often invest in the capital market where long-term securities such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and mutual funds, amongst others, are traded.

According to him, investing in mutual funds is considered one of the best investment decisions for an ordinary investor looking to book capital gains in the future.