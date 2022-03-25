fbpx

Stanbic IBTC Emerges Winner At 2022 Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards

PMI Highest For Over Two Years Amid Stronger Demand

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been awarded the Best Cash Management Bank and the Best Trade Finance and Supply Finance Provider in Nigeria at the 2022 edition of the Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards, which held recently.

Organised by Cosmopolitan The Daily Business publication, the business award recognises financial organisations globally with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication, and innovation.

Expressing his delight at the awards, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transactional Products and Services (TPS), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that the recognition is an attestation to the bank’s dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction.

He said: “Stanbic IBTC Bank has earned its place as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions. One of our strategic goals is to help Nigerian organisations grow and scale their businesses while also facilitating the development of an enabling business environment and thriving ecosystem. We also deploy innovative solutions to give our clients and customers the best experience.”

“Emerging as the Best Cash Management Bank and Best Trade Finance and Supply Finance Provider in Nigeria is impressive as this demonstrates the commitment and dedication of our people. This is a testament to the high operating standard at Stanbic IBTC and proof of the confidence that our clients have in our service delivery” he added.

Jesus also highlighted innovative solutions that businesses can take advantage of, which include the newly launched Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), Business Online (BOL), which is a fully-digitised platform that facilitates cash management, investor services and trade needs, Africa China Trade Solution (ACTS), and trade finance solutions.

The Cosmopolitan, the Daily Business Award, is hosted by Cosmopolitan Daily publications and magazines, with branches in New York, Toronto, London, Dubai, Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur, and Sydney, is a business publication providing coverage of finance, technology, energy, real estate, on key market trends from around the globe.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

