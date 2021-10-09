Stanbic IBTC Dish Out Cash Rewards At The Reward4Saving Promo Draw

October 9, 2021 114

As part of its commitment to promoting a savings lifestyle, Nigeria’s leading financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has launched a savings campaign. The Reward4Saving promo will reward its loyal customers for opening and depositing funds in their accounts.

The promo will run till November 2021, and the bank’s customers stand the chance of winning cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million.

Kolawole Adebayo, Head, Management Information Systems, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and Peace Ibadin, Representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) during the Stanbic IBTC Bank Reward4Saving Promo Live Draw in Lagos recently.

To qualify for the promo, the bank’s existing customers are required to make a new deposit of N5,000 or N10,000, while new customers are required to open online savings accounts and make a deposit of N5,000 or N10,000.

The Reward4Saving promo is open to new and existing customers.

The savings promo seeks to encourage customers to develop a habit of saving while also encouraging customers to take advantage of our end-to-end digital services to access diverse financial products and services. The art of saving is a positive practice all individuals must cultivate, to achieve financial stability.

Speaking at the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo Live Draws and cheque presentation ceremony on Friday, Mr. Emmanuel Aihevba Head, Main Market Clients urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity to develop a savings habit and get rewarded for it.

He stated “The Reward4Saving Promo is a consumer promo aimed at encouraging a savings culture in Nigeria and at the same time rewards customers for saving with Stanbic IBTC Bank.

“It is quite exciting to see some of our customers get rewarded just by participating in this promo. Cash prizes have been won here today and we are sure that the winners will be as excited as we are for them.

“The good news is that the promo will be on till November, giving more people the opportunity to become millionaires.

“As we may all know, having a savings culture cannot be over-emphasised, and having a financial services partner appreciate you for saving is even more encouraging.

“We, therefore, urge more Nigerians to embrace the savings culture, participate in the ongoing Reward4saving promo and stand a chance of winning amazing cash prizes.”

Over 2000 customers who opened an account and funded with a minimum of N5000 have been rewarded with N500 FREE Airtime.

A total of 20,000 customers who open a new Stanbic IBTC savings account or @ease wallet and deposit a minimum of N5000 will be rewarded with N500 FREE Airtime in the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo.