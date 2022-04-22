fbpx

Stanbic IBTC DiSEP: Empowering Nigerian Youths With Digital Skills

April 22, 20220152
Private Sector Activity Growth Slows In March, But Remains Solid

As part of its continued efforts to equip Nigerian youths with core digital skills, Stanbic IBTC has launched the second edition of the Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DiSEP).

DiSEP  is designed to enable young tech talents to acquire top-notch digital skills which allow them to compete in the ever-evolving tech world as the use of technology and technological tools in different sectors of the economy cannot be overemphasised.

This is because technological innovation plays a key role in how different sectors can leverage technology to make a positive impact on society.

Suffice to say that the world is at a transformational stage where corporations and countries are focused on equipping themselves with advanced technologies and new business models in order to stay relevant and competitive.

The world has gone digital, from the news to politics, to finance, to health, to mobile phones, to the internet; everything has some form of a digital footprint. As a forward-thinking organisation, Stanbic IBTC understands that improving the knowledge base of  Nigerian youths and coaching individuals in digital skills will drive the growth of the various sectors in the nation.

To bridge the gap and provide Nigerians, especially youths the opportunity to acquire digital skills, which will have a positive impact on the economy, Stanbic IBTC introduced the Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DiSEP).

Today, people have access to abundant data and information on every subject on this planet. The advent of the internet and computer technologies over the past century has led to the digitisation of all sectors and all affairs of human life, including the economy.

The economy of any country is pivotal to its inherent progress, and Nigeria is no exception. In recent times, having a digital skill has become a prerequisite to growing one’s career, enhancing development, as well as improving the national economy.

DiSEP and several other programmes and projects focused on youth development is indeed a testament that Stanbic IBTC is genuinely interested in improving the lives of Nigerian youths and the economy in general.

DiSEP is an intensive program designed to train Nigerian youths in the most sought-after professional certifications in emerging technology e.g. cloud computing, Mobile android Development, Data, Cybersecurity, etc to build their competence and broaden their digital scope which will give them an edge in the skilled labour market.

Asides from making the youths employable, DiSEP encourages young people who are resourceful and passionate to develop the required skills to fast track their career growth.

The programme; is training that runs virtually for three months and affords successful candidates the opportunity to prepare for and complete professional certifications. Eligible candidates must be tech-savvy, must have graduated with a minimum of second-class lower division, and must have concluded the compulsory NYSC with a discharge certificate.

Candidates that meet the above-listed criteria and are interested in participating in this free developmental and certification programme must ensure availability to attend 80 to 150 hours of virtual training and should register by visiting here for more information.

Stanbic IBTC remains committed to equipping Nigerian youths with the requisite skills and knowledge for personal development and national growth.

